RuSVPN reviews

Before getting the tickets to a good concert, you would certainly prefer to find some reviews to know if it worth it. Similarly, in the VPN industry, tech experts examine the VPN services to get detailed information about the service.Here you can find information and read about tests from the most popular and trusted experts in niche. Also you can find reviews about RusVPN

Markus Hanf (VPNTESTER)

RUSVPN ist ein einfach zu verwendender Service, der durch eine sehr schnelle Nutzung auch mit VPN-Routern uns aufgefallen ist. Man ist damit bei Streaming gut unterwegs und auch zu 100% sicher vor Ausforschung. Wir haben bereits mehr als 100 VPN Services intensiv getestet, diesen Service empfehlen wir aber gerne weiter.

RUSVPN is an easy-to-use service that we noticed due to its very fast usage even with VPN routers. You are well on the way with streaming and also 100% safe from exploration. We have already tested more than 100 VPN services intensively, but are happy to recommend this service.

Techno FAQ

RusVPN is a legally able, technically solid, robust VPN provider. It is registered outside 14-eyes or countries known to collect and share data

SOFT CATALOG

Качественный VPN сервис с лояльной ценовой политикой. Перешел на RusVPN т.к. постоянные глюки с соединением и низкая скорость в других сервисах меня достали. Сначала опробовал бесплатный клиент для Chrome и после этого взял подписку на год. Среди плюсов - кросcплатформенность и возможность настроить VPN прямо на роутере или в клиенте OpenVPN. Также поддерживается торрентинг и иностранные стриминговые платформы.

