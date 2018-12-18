Save money on Steam

How to buy Space Fighters on Steam at a cheap price using VPN?

Space Fighters is a game in the genre of action, developed by ZeroByter Games. The game belongs to the style of fiction, and is well known for the following features: action, indie, space, multi-player, science fiction, real-time, team, early access, achievements on steam.

The game itself isn’t very expensive, for users from the USA it is offered at a 15% discount and the final price is just $ 5.09. The best part it, you can get it even cheaper by purchasing from an Indonesian server!! It's simple: run the RusVPN application, select the server in Indonesia from the list, go to the Steam service and the same game will cost you just $ 2.92!

The amount you save may not be much on this one purchase, but if you are a frequent buyer on Steam, the amount of savings you can make by using RusVPN when purchasing can easily add up to a couple of hundred dollars a year!

