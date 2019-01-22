Privacy policy

As a service that provides privacy, we understand how important it is for our customers to know in details the kind of personal information we collect, store and proceed. We did our best to make our policy on this issue as simple and understandable as possible, and you could get the necessary facts without bothering yourself with the study of many pages of boring legal text.

What information about all visitors is collected and stored on our site?

Rusvpn.com uses Google Analytics to analyze aggregated information about site visitors. When your browser downloads a page of our site, it executes a short paragraph of JavaScript code that collects information about the device from which you are connected: your browser's user-agent, language, screen resolution, the site from which you have come to us, and so on to provide this service to Google Analytics. To improve your security, rusvpn.com chooses an option that allows Google to collect only a fraction of the IP addresses. Google Analytics also can store cookies to simplify the identification of users, who have visited the site repeatedly. Users, who do not want to be tracked by Google Analytics, can install add-on for the browser, which allows to bypass this procedure.

What information do we collect and store when you register in our VPN service?

To make your privacy maximum, we collect a minimum of information - just your email. We do not request or save your name, IP address, real address, phone number, and other personal information. Payments go through Decta Limited, and we do not keep your credit card details in our system. Data entered through the payment page is transmitted via encrypted SSL protocol.

What information is recorded while clients are connected to our VPN service?

We run a non-permanent connection log to solve technical problems including random name generation and internal IP address assignment (private IP address) which are reliably removed every few hours. We strictly and purposefully do not write down any information to mitigate our legal liability. We do not monitor the activity of your browser and do not record any records. It is simply impossible with our internal interface. All data about the use of the service is anonymous and is not tied to your real, public IP address.

What happens if you receive a proper notice (for example, DMCA) about copyright infringement for the downloaded material?

Since our customers are anonymous during the use of the service, such notification will be sent to rusvpn.com, and our legal department will send an appropriate response. Since we do not store logs (records) of the connection, we can not link the request to the client's identity, even if we are legally forced to do this.

How do we act when authorities ask us the information about a client?

Our company is registered in Commonwealth of Dominica. If we receive a court order from an authorized person whose jurisdiction extends to rusvpn.com, our company is obliged to comply with this order. Nevertheless, the company cannot be forced to provide data that is not possessed by company. When a user registers, we request a minimum of information - only a valid email. If it becomes possible at the legislative level to compel us to keep records about the connections of our customers or collect any personal data about the activity on the Internet, we will immediately notify our users and do everything in our power to change jurisdiction or close. Our service protects those who have trusted us with their privacy.

Changes to Privacy Policy

Rusvpn.com retains the right to make changes at any time to the stated rules of privacy policy. In such cases, we will take all reasonable steps to make sure that such changes have been delivered to you - by posting all the changes on the prominent site of rusvpn.com for an acceptable period of time before the new policy comes into effect, and also through notification of all existing customers by e-mail. If you have any questions or comments regarding the above rules, please do not hesitate to tell us about it.