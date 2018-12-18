Download Free RusVPN Chrome Extension

Enjoy your internet freedom with our extension:
Anonymous browsing - cloak your real IP address and physical location
Access Any website, and bypass government censorships
Switch your locations with a click of a button
Find out why customers love the RusVPN
It's a really cool application! With the help of RusVPN, I can access the Internet completely anonymously, my IP-address is safely hidden and provides complete freedom online without any restrictions.
RusVPN protects all my actions on the Internet, so I’m not afraid to make purchases online, use my passwords, and specify my bank cards information. My personal data is protected!
I often travel abroad and have some confidential conversations via messages with partners. Thanks to RusVPN, I can be 100% sure that all the information I transmit is protected, wherever I am in the world.
Excellent application with a fast connection. The IP address is truly hidden, so at any time, I can download information from websites that are prohibited in my region. It is especially convenient to use the mobile application, it works quickly and without any problems.
RusVPN helped me regain lost contacts and get around the ban after access to popular social networks was blocked. Thank RusVPN I was able to connect with many of my friends and subscribers. Using the application is easy and convenient. I recommend it to everyone.