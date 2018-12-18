Do you want to hide or change your IP address?

Why should I change or hide my IP address?
Your IP address can tell a lot about you. By your IP address, you can find out your location, your name, and the name of your Internet provider.
When cybercriminals know your IP, they can attack your device, try to hack or use special methods in order to prevent the device from transmitting or receiving information.
You can also find out where you are physically with sufficient accuracy by ip, which can also cause quite a few troubles.
If you do not hide your IP address, it opens up access to a large amount of information, including your personal data, information about your location, as well your online activity, allowing third parties to monitor and control your online activities.
How to change or hide your IP address?
It's very simple, just connect to the VPN using RusVPN. A VPN is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. VPNs are used to protect web traffic from eavesdropping, outside interference, and censorship.
By connecting to our servers you securely hide your IP and encrypt all data. Only 3 steps are needed to change and hide your IP:
How does the IP address change?
When you connect to the RusVPN network, your IP address is replaced with another one, and everything looks as if you are in a different place.
When you use a VPN, your Internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel so that nobody, including your Internet Service Provider, can see what you are doing on the Internet.
Therefore, if you connect to a VPN network, websites, applications, and services will see the public IP address of the VPN server instead of the address of your device - this means that you have “hidden your IP address” or “changed your IP address”.
What are the advantages of RusVPN for hiding and changing my IP address?
We use the most modern and reliable data encryption methods. Many of our fast and modern VPN servers are located around the world, giving the user a huge selection of locations in order to hide or change your IP address.
There are proxy extensions for browsers, where, in free mode, you can test the operation of our service and actually see how IP changes take place. In order to reliably protect data transmitted via the Internet, we created programs for popular operating systems, as well as providing the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices that support VPN.
Still, we do not track or keep activity logs. We provide a large number of payment options, including anonymous methods.