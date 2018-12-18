 
ardeenesfrrutr
ardeenesfrrutr

Do you want to hide or change your IP address?

Use RusVPN, thanks to the VPN technology, your IP address will be safely hidden, and external services will see the address of the country that you selected once you connect!

Try it for Free

Why should I change or hide my IP address?

Your IP address can tell a lot about you. By your IP address, you can find out your location, your name, and the name of your Internet provider.

When cybercriminals know your IP, they can attack your device, try to hack or use special methods in order to prevent the device from transmitting or receiving information.
You can also find out where you are physically with sufficient accuracy by ip, which can also cause quite a few troubles.

If you do not hide your IP address, it opens up access to a large amount of information, including your personal data, information about your location, as well your online activity, allowing third parties to monitor and control your online activities.

How to change or hide your IP address?

It's very simple, just connect to the VPN using RusVPN. A VPN is a secure tunnel between two or more devices. VPNs are used to protect web traffic from eavesdropping, outside interference, and censorship.

By connecting to our servers you securely hide your IP and encrypt all data. Only 3 steps are needed to change and hide your IP:

  • Buy

    Buy a subscription to RusVPN

  • Install

    Install the application on your device

  • Connect

    Select the desired server and connect.

Subscribe

How does the IP address change?

When you connect to the RusVPN network, your IP address is replaced with another one, and everything looks as if you are in a different place.

When you use a VPN, your Internet traffic goes through an encrypted tunnel so that nobody, including your Internet Service Provider, can see what you are doing on the Internet.

Therefore, if you connect to a VPN network, websites, applications, and services will see the public IP address of the VPN server instead of the address of your device - this means that you have “hidden your IP address” or “changed your IP address”.

Subscribe

What are the advantages of RusVPN for hiding and changing my IP address?

We use the most modern and reliable data encryption methods. Many of our fast and modern VPN servers are located around the world, giving the user a huge selection of locations in order to hide or change your IP address.

There are proxy extensions for browsers, where, in free mode, you can test the operation of our service and actually see how IP changes take place. In order to reliably protect data transmitted via the Internet, we created programs for popular operating systems, as well as providing the ability to connect an unlimited number of devices that support VPN.

Still, we do not track or keep activity logs. We provide a large number of payment options, including anonymous methods.

Subscribe

About VPN
Access to content
Unblock sites
Access to games and movies
Streaming
Music service
Safety
Preventing surveillance
Anonymous Internet
Hide and change IP
Secure Wi Fi
Data encryption
Saving
Steam
Airline Tickets
Booking Hotels
Rent a car
Torrents
Products
Android
IOS
Windows
MacOS
Linux
Chrome
Mozilla
Router
OpenVPN
Advantages
Free VPN
Our VPN network
Support 24/7
No logs
Legal Information
Privacy policy
Terms of use
Refund policy
Affiliate Program

Iron Media Group Ltd, a limited liability company incorporated and registered under the relevant laws of the Commonwealth of Dominica, with registration number 2017/IBC00023 and registered office at 3rd Floor, C&H Towers, Corner of Great Marlborough and Great George Streets, Roseau, 00152, Commonwealth of Dominica

© 2020 RusVPN. All right reserved.