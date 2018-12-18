Virus scan

The greatest number of threats to computer users is waiting on the Internet when we go to sites, open advertising banners or click on additional dialog boxes, download files and archives. You never know when a malicious object will appear on your computer, especially if antivirus protection or VPN is not active on your device.

To date, among the dangers of the Internet that threaten to disrupt the system or hacker hacking, the following are highlighted:

Trojan viruses;

loading objects.

DNS attacks and information leaks;

If you surf the Internet without downloading any files, you are still at great risk, a high probability of a security breach due to: