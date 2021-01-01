 
Albania
Albania
Servers available: 4
Argentina
Argentina
Servers available: 2
Australia
Australia
Servers available: 6
Belarus
Belarus
Servers available: 2
Belgium
Belgium
Servers available: 3
Brazil
Brazil
Servers available: 2
Bulgaria
Bulgaria
Servers available: 7
Canada
Canada
Servers available: 21
Chile
Chile
Servers available: 2
China
China
Servers available: 6
Colombia
Colombia
Servers available: 2
Costa Rica
Costa Rica
Servers available: 1
Cyprus
Cyprus
Servers available: 7
Czech
Czech
Servers available: 25
Denmark
Denmark
Servers available: 4
Egypt
Egypt
Servers available: 4
Estonia
Estonia
Servers available: 11
Finland
Finland
Servers available: 3
France
France
Servers available: 22
Germany
Germany
Servers available: 27
Greece
Greece
Servers available: 5
Indonesia
Indonesia
Servers available: 7
Israel
Israel
Servers available: 9
Italy
Italy
Servers available: 8
Japan
Japan
Servers available: 5
Latvia
Latvia
Servers available: 9
Lithuania
Lithuania
Servers available: 4
Mexico
Mexico
Servers available: 3
Moldova
Moldova
Servers available: 2
Netherlands
Netherlands
Servers available: 14
Norway
Norway
Servers available: 3
Peru
Peru
Servers available: 1
Poland
Poland
Servers available: 6
Portugal
Portugal
Servers available: 3
Russia
Russia
Servers available: 14
Singapore
Singapore
Servers available: 3
South Africa
South Africa
Servers available: 4
Spain
Spain
Servers available: 13
Sweden
Sweden
Servers available: 5
Switzerland
Switzerland
Servers available: 4
Turkey
Turkey
Servers available: 14
Ukraine
Ukraine
Servers available: 9
United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
Servers available: 3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom
Servers available: 27
United States
United States
Servers available: 42

Find the best VPN server for your purposes

The unique algorithm of automatic selection of RUSVPN offers optimal VPN-servers, depending on location and load, taking into account the personal needs of the user. Connect to these servers to watch your favorite episodes and movies. Shop products from any online store. Get information from web resources that are blocked in your country.

Benefits of RUSVPN servers

Variety of servers

RUSVPN offers many VPN locations to choose from. We already provide connection to servers in over 50 countries on 5 continents. And we do not stop on it.

Complete anonymity

Secure encryption protocols protect all user data, and the virtual network functions themselves. Also, the RUSVPN service does not track your data, and connection logs are not maintained.

Unlimited bandwidth

RUSVPN plugin gives you access to all sites, including those blocked or inaccessible in your area, with adult content.

RUSVPN applications for all your devices

You can enjoy the full extent of our global VPN server network whether you’re on Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Linux, or even routers! And since we give you unlimited server switching, you can always hide your IP address and protect your digital privacy!

DNS and IP leak prevention

All our DNS servers are running at high speed and your DNS traffic will be protected with end-to-end encryption.

24/7 Support

Online chat on the site or an email for all your questions

Find out why customers love the RUSVPN

Specifications of our servers

Reliable, Unlimited and Secure Servers

Our encrypted servers add an unbreakable layer of protection as you go about your online activities, without any limits

Rapid Servers

Connect to state-of-the-art servers engineered for an optimal combination of performance and speed.

Masking Server

If your current location circumstances forbid you to get full access to the internet, our service is perfect for you! Use our servers to hide your IP and stay anonymous on the internet.

Multiple Protocols

You name it, we have it. Our servers support all security protocols (PPTP, OpenVPN, L2TP/IPSec, IKEv2, etc.)

Dedicated IP servers

Order a dedicated IP address on a server selected exclusively for your needs. It will be used only by you, and the IP will not be available to other RUSVPN users.

High-Speed Streaming Servers

Watching online content without buffering isn’t a dream anymore. Our servers offer insane streaming speeds.

VPN apps for all your devices

The RUSVPN offers intuitive VPN applications to ensure online security for every user.

RUSVPN is available on all your devices

Windows macOS / OS X Linux Android ios OpenVPN Router

Free RUSVPN extensions for your favorite browsers

Chrome Firefox
