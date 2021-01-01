What you get when purchasing a RUSVPN subscription? PC - Windows, Mac OS, OS X, Linux

Smartphone and Tablet connections for both Android and IOS devices

Browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox

Browser extensions for Google Chrome and Firefox

Connect your router to RUSVPN and browser the web securely Each user that purchases a subscription from RUSVPN gets premium access to the router extension, thus, ensuring secure connections to anyone who connects to the router! RUSVPN connections to the following:

What Personal Information RUSVPN Saves? RUSVPN only saves user email addresses, since they are directly tied to your subscription plan, if you purchase one. No other data is saved and stored by RUSVPN

Do you keep my payment details? All payments are processed via third parties, so RUSVPN does not store any of your payment information. This way RUSVPN guarantees maximum protection of your personal data

Does RUSVPN Keep Any User Activity Logs? RUSVPN does not store any user activity logs, in accordance with the user agreement

Do you have traffic or access speed limits? There are no restrictions on traffic and speed, you use the Internet as is, according to the conditions of your Internet service provider