Let's partner up, if you are YouTube blogger or Twitch Streamer

Become a RUSVPN affiliate today and monetize your audience to increase your profits. Make money from any point of the globe with RUSVPN today.

Contact us, if you create either Youtube or Twitch content

Join us today to maximize profits from your channel. Just inform your audience about the importance of cyber security and why it's helpful to browse the web anonymously.

Monetize your video like you never had before

By working with us you are guaranteed to increase profits from monetization of your audience. RUSVPN not only helps your audience be safe online, but will also help YOU make some extra cash!

Work with a Dedicated Account Manager

You will be assigned a personal manager that will gladly answer any questions you may have. How to download RusVPN, how it works, why it's superior to any VPN, they will answer it all. Our team is always ready to assist our partners.

An Easy Way To Start Working Together

Working with the tools we have to offer will help you track any metric and analyze any needed statistic within just a few clicks. Transparent partnership conditions that will help both parties prosper.

1 Register

2 Choose the creative materials and links.

3 Create your content and earn like you never have before.

