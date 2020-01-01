Free internet for everyone!

Our history

We created RusVPN in 2017 to provide digital security and personal freedom for every Internet user. Since we ourselves are active users of the Internet, we know how important a sense of security is for each of us. After all, there are many threats on the Internet: from intrusive advertisers to fraudsters and even government agencies seeking to gain access to users' personal data.

So the idea arose to create a friendly community of like-minded people, which now has VPN servers in more than 45 countries on five continents. And with us - thousands of users who trust us with their online security.