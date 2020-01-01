Free internet for everyone!

Our mission
We are convinced that every person has the right to use the quality internet. With RusVPN all of your data is highly protected and transferred through secure virtual tunnels, making it possible to remain anonymous. We use OpenVPN 256-bit 2048 RSA technologies. We support connection via IPSec (IKEv1 + IKEv2), which is well-known by its reliability, high transmission speed and high level of data protection. PPTP and L2TP protocols are also available. With RusVPN, there are movies, music, sports broadcasts and free communication at your service!
Personal freedom
In an age of increasing censorship, we aim to give you a feel of security and safety. We are constantly working on the solutions that keeps your personal data confidential and secured, protect your requests and hide your activities. We give you an opportunity to circumvent constraints on the internet and ensure the freedom of using it.
Privacy protection
We guarantee reliable encryption of your traffic and transferring through a secured connection. Nobody will never know about all your online activity. We work 24/7 to keep you in privacy. Our confidential policy is transparent and clear. We immediately notify each user of any changes to it.
Digital rights
We do not record any logs of clients’ network activity. We do not ask you to provide any additional information about yourself and offer anonymous payment options for our service. All information about using the RusVPN service remains anonymous and is not tied to your actual IP address.
Our history
We created RusVPN in 2017 to provide digital security and personal freedom for every Internet user. Since we ourselves are active users of the Internet, we know how important a sense of security is for each of us. After all, there are many threats on the Internet: from intrusive advertisers to fraudsters and even government agencies seeking to gain access to users' personal data.
So the idea arose to create a friendly community of like-minded people, which now has VPN servers in more than 45 countries on five continents. And with us - thousands of users who trust us with their online security.
Our values
RusVPN supports the idea of preserving personal freedom, choice and online security. This applies to both private use and business interests. We stand for equality and believe that everyone has the right to free access and safe use of the Internet. In addition, we provide an opportunity to avoid price discrimination and marketers gimmicks.Get RUSVPN